Variable Air Volume Box Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

The VAV BOX market size is estimated to be USD 4.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3%. The growth of the global construction industry is expected to boost the HVAC market, which in turn will drive the demand for VAV systems and VAV boxes. According to the Oxford Economics, the construction output will grow by 85% to reach USD 15.5 trillion by 2030 globally, with three countries – China, US, and India accounting for 57% of the global growth of the construction sector.

Thus, the expected increase in the market size of HVAC will drive the VAV system’s and VAV box’s market. Furthermore, the increasing need for energy conservation in buildings from the commercial and industrial sector will escalate the demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective heating and cooling solutions, which is another driving factor for the market. However, the presence of substitute technologies and increased preference of refurbished VAV boxes are expected to restrain the growth of the VAV box market globally.





Single-duct VAV was the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment of the VAV box market globally in 2018. The huge consumption of single-duct VAV systems in commercial buildings due to its various advantages such as low sound level operation, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency in maintaining the optimum temperature in different climatic condition are the major factors driving the demand for single-duct VAV.

Commercial building is the largest application of VAV box. The increasing spending on public and private infrastructure development will contribute to the growth of the VAV box market. The continuous increase in new construction, including manufacturing and office construction, are the major factors leading to the demand of commercial buildings.

APAC is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of developing markets such as China and Japan as well as emerging economies such as India, South Korea, and Indonesia. APAC is one of the prominent construction markets and is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, with India expected to become a new global hub for construction in the emerging markets, growing almost twice as fast as China. Therefore, due to the strong growth of the construction industry, the region is expected to have a heavy demand for VAV box during the forecast period.

The breakdown of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 22%, and Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 50%, Director-Level – 25%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 50%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 20%, and South America – 10%,

Research Coverage

The VAV box market has been segmented based on type, application, and region. This report covers the VAV BOX market and forecasts its market size until 2024. It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the VAV BOX market. The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the VAV BOX market along with opportunities and challenges. The report also includes profiles of top manufacturers in the VAV BOX market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION 16

1.3.2 REGIONS COVERED 16

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 LIMITATIONS 17

1.6 UNIT CONSIDERED 17

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 18

