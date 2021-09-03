Sizing Agents Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2023

COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

The global sizing agents market is estimated to be USD 3.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2018 and 2023. The increasing demand for sizing agents in various industrial applications is projected to drive the demand for these chemicals. The continuous expansion of the automotive, medical, packaging, and apparel industries is expected to drive the demand for sizing agents during the forecast period. However, environmental concerns regarding the disposal of these chemicals into water is a major restraining factor for the sizing agents’ manufacturers.

The market for synthetic sizing agents is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing consumer need for durability and aesthetics of paper and technical textiles is expected to create demand for sizing agents during the forecast period. Consumers are becoming aware of the sustainable packaging solution, which is further creating demand for paper-based packaging, especially in the food & beverages industry. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for synthetic sizing agents.

Textile & fiber is projected to be the largest segment of the market. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for sizing agents in the textile application as sizing agents has the ability to strengthen the yarn and imparts abrasion resistance. The demand for sizing agents in the textile & fiber segment will witness upward growth as it acts as a protective glaze on the substrate and helps in the absorption characteristic of the fiber.

The sizing agents market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Growing population, urbanization, and many other factors of the developing nations have led to the increased demand for sizing agents in various industries in the region. The region’s strong industrial base and the growing middle-class population have driven the demand for a variety of textiles such as technical textiles, home textiles, and apparel. Also, there is rising awareness regarding the effective and durable paper-based packaging solutions.

The growth of the paper and paperboard market in the region is mainly attributed to the shift of pulp and paper production facilities in the region from North America and Europe. Favorable government policies and the availability of cheap labor in countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia, are further strengthening the sizing agents market in this region.

Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report on the sizing agents market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 –30%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation – C Level – 21%, Director Level – 23%, and Others – 56%

• By Region – North America – 45%, Europe – 27%, APAC – 15%, South America – 7%, and the Middle East & Africa – 6%

Research Coverage:

The report covers the sizing agents market on the basis of type, application, and region. This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the sizing agents market across various segmentation types. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION 15

1.3.1 REGIONS COVERED 15

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 16

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 16

