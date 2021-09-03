COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

Dimethyl ether (DME) is an organic compound with molecular formulae CH3OCH3 and a clean burning hydrocarbon fuel with no carbon-carbon bond. It is the simplest ether and is a gas in normal state. It is colorless and non poisonous if inhaled by humans. DME is commercially manufactured by first converting coal or natural gas to syn gas, which is converted to methanol in presence of a catalyst. Methanol is then dehydrated to form DME as an end product.

A significant portion of DME is also manufactured by simply dehydrating marketed methanol in order to avoid huge plant establishment cost. The uses of DME vary by regions. In general, it is used for blending in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in a pre-defined proportion to improve its burning properties and also to reduce the deficit of LPG in various countries. It is also used as an aerosol propellant, as an acetylene substitute for welding & brazing applications and as a precursor to other chemical compounds. DME has potential to replace diesel and can also be employed for power generation due to its clean burning properties.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59305

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018 & 2023

The global market for DME has grown significantly during the past few years and is expected to grow at a more rapid pace in the next five years, mainly driven by growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. China consumed more than 90.0% of the global DME demand in 2012, which was majorly for fuel applications. The DME market in other countries is emerging from past years and is expected to grow significantly in the future. Various countries like South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Sweden, Egypt, and Trinidad & Tobago have their own respective focus to develop DME market by producing domestically or by sourcing it from other countries. Currently, the production facilities are majorly concentrated in China, with few capacities in Japan, Germany, The Netherlands, and U.S. etc.

This study basically aims to estimate the global market of DME for 2013 and to project the expected demand of the same in 2018 & 2023. This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global DME market. It provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries like China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Sweden, Egypt, Germany, The Netherland, etc. The market is also segmented on the basis of applications of DME and the raw materials employed to produce it. We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify & collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of DME market. The primary sources – experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain & verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of DME.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59305

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018 & 2023

Competitive scenarios of the top players in the DME market are discussed in detail. We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These include: China Energy Ltd (Singapore), ENN Group Company Ltd (China) or XinAo Group, Zagros Petrochemical Company (Iran), Methanex Corp (Canada), Korea Gas Corp (South Korea), Guanghui Energy Co. Ltd (China), and Grillo-Werke AG (Germany) etc.

Scope of the report: This research report categorizes the global market for DME on the basis of applications, raw materials, and geography; forecasting volumes and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets.

On the basis of applications: The DME market is segmented on the basis of industry application as LPG Blending, Aerosol Propellant, Transportation Fuel, and others. Each application is further described in detail in the report with volume forecast for each application.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction (Page No. – 17)

1.1 Key Take-Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Stakeholders

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Major Secondary Sources Used

1.4.2 Key Data Points Taken From Secondary Sources

1.4.3 Key Data Points Taken From Primary Sources

1.4.4 Assumptions Made For This Report

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Report

PDMS Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Electrodeionization Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Non-Conductive Ink Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Industrial Insulation Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Sustained Release Coatings Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Fluid Loss Additives Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Antifog Additives Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Ceramic Armor Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Low Foam Surfactants Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024