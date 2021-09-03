COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

The wax emulsion market is estimated to be worth USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2024. Increasing demand from paints & coatings and adhesives & sealants industries have led to significant developments of wax emulsion, thus, driving the market growth. Wax emulsions possess qualities such as water resistance, abrasion resistance, high melt viscosity, and better aesthetics, making them viable in numerous industries.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107082

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Wax Emulsion Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, cosmetics, and textiles, among others, were the different end-use industries of wax emulsions. Of these, paints & coatings were the largest end-users in 2018. Ease of use, environment-friendly, small particle size and physical stability are some crucial features of wax emulsion, which has led to its massive demand in paint & coating formulations. The growth of the global paints & coatings industry is expected to augment the demand for wax emulsions further during the forecast period.

Polyethylene wax emulsion was the most widely used type of product due to its economical price and easy availability. Based on volume, this segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The carnauba wax emulsions are the costliest of the various types available in the market. This segment is anticipated to witness above-average growth during the forecast period, in terms of its value. Despite its high cost, carnauba wax is used extensively in various applications including cosmetics, medical, food packaging, and polishes, among others.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107082

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Wax Emulsion Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

The Asia Pacific wax emulsion market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. China, Japan, and India together accounted for the lion’s share of the Asia Pacific wax emulsion market in 2018. China is a major consumer of wax emulsions in Asia Pacific due to the extensive use of the product in various industries, such as paints & coatings and adhesives & sealants. Abundant availability of raw material and cheap labor in the region, also make it one of the largest manufacturers of the product.

Breakdown of primary interviews for the report on the wax emulsion market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 11%, Tier 2 –33%, and Tier 3 – 56%

• By Designation – C-Level – 20%, D-Level Executives – 10%, and Others – 70%

• By Region –Asia Pacific – 14%, Europe – 29%, North America – 36%, Middle East & Africa – 14% South America – 7%,

Research Coverage

The report covers the wax emulsion market by the material base, type, end-use industry, and region. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 17

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 17

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 17

1.3 STUDY SCOPE 18

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 18

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 18

1.4 CURRENCY 19

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 19

1.6 LIMITATIONS 19

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Report

PVB Interlayers Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Natural Fragrance Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Textile Dyes Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Gas Separation Membranes Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Specialty Tapes Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Nanocomposites Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

LTCC Market and HTCC Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Foam Glass Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Thermochromic Materials Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024