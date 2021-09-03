COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

The 1,3-propanediol market size is estimated to grow from USD 490 million in 2019 to USD 870 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.2%. The market growth is driven mainly by the increasing demand for polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) in the manufacturing of carpets and apparel due to its good physical properties and high mechanical performance. PTT is preferred over polymers such as nylon 6 and nylon 6,6 in these applications. 1,3-propanediol is the major feedstock for manufacturing PTT.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107085

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

The cosmetics, personal care, and cleaning products application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate between 2019 and 2024. Increasing usage of 1,3-propanediol by major manufacturers of these products such as L’Oréal (France), Avon Products, Inc. (UK), Unilever (UK), Method Products (US) and Estée Lauder Inc. (US) is driving market growth.

The EMEA 1,3-propanediol market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for bio-based products in the region and the increasing usage of 1,3-propanediol by manufacturers in the growing cosmetics, personal care & cleaning products industry are driving the 1,3-propanediol market in the region.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107085

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Additionally, the strong distribution network of DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (US) in countries of Europe and Middle East & Africa such as Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, and Turkey is estimated to positively influence the demand for 1,3-propanediol in the region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 31%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: C-Level – 46%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 27%

• By Region: Americas – 38%, APAC – 33%, Europe, Middle East & Africa – 29%

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for 1,3-propanediol based on application and region and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, innovations, and partnerships associated with the 1,3-propanediol market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 12

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 12

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 12

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 13

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 13

1.4 CURRENCY 13

1.5 UNITS CONSIDERED 14

1.6 LIMITATIONS 14

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 14

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Report

Structural Adhesives Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Laminating Adhesives Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Thermoplastic Composites Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Polyurethane Dispersion Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Cranes Rental Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Antimicrobial Textile Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Heat Transfer Fluids Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024