Refrigeration Oil Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

The refrigeration oil market is estimated to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 1.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.7%. It is driven mainly by driven by the rising demand for consumer appliances and automobiles. Refrigeration oil is used for lubrication in compressors and reduces the friction of metal parts, thereby reducing the wear and tear of compressors in consumer appliances and automotive AC systems. The growing demand for refrigeration oil from the food and pharmaceutical industries, along with the rising demand for low GWP refrigerants are other factors expected to drive the refrigeration oil market.

The POE oil type segment is expected to witness the highest growth, in terms of value, from 2019 to 2024. POE oil has high thermal stability and excellent wear performance; its usage in all applications is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of this oil type in the coming years.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107088

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

The refrigerator & freezer segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment between 2019 and 2024, in terms of both value and volume. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand and manufacture of refrigerators and freezers in APAC. The region accounts for more than two-thirds of the global demand for refrigerators and freezers. This is majorly due to the increasing urbanization and rapid industrialization in the region.

The APAC refrigeration oil market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for consumer appliances and automobiles is expected to fuel the growth of the refrigeration oil market in the APAC region. In addition, the presence of major manufacturers such as JXTG Group (Japan), Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) (China), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (India), and PETRONAS (Malaysia), have positively influenced the demand trend for refrigeration oil in the region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 27%

• By Designation: C-Level – 21%, Director Level – 23%, and Others – 56%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 18%, APAC – 41%, South America and Middle East & Africa – 11%

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for refrigeration oil based on oil type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and partnership & agreement associated with the market for the refrigeration oil market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 18

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 18

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 18

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 19

1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION 19

1.3.2 REGIONS COVERED 19

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 20

1.4 CURRENCY 20

1.5 UNITS CONSIDERED 20

1.6 LIMITATIONS 20

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 21

