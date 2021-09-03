Squalene Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

The squalene market is estimated to grow from USD 140 million in 2019 to USD 204 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.8%. The squalene market is driven mainly by increasing sales of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The growing cosmetics industry in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India; increasing consumer awareness of the usage of high-quality cosmetic products; and willingness to pay premium prices are driving the cosmetics industry at the global level.

The growth in the pharmaceuticals industry will be a major driver for the demand for squalene in the future. Increasing R&D in the oncology segment along with increasing spending on oncology medicine is expected to drive the market for squalene in the coming years. Additionally, the rising awareness about the beneficial properties of squalene such as anti-oxidation, anti-aging, strengthening of the immune system, and UV protection is driving the growth of the market.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry

The biosynthetic segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period. With skepticism about the shark liver oil sourced from sharks and low concentration of squalene in vegetable sources, the supply is fluctuating, keeping the prices volatile. As several limitations are introduced for shark fishing, the supply of squalene has been majorly affected. While in the vegetable sources, squalene content is very low.

Therefore tons of olives and amaranth are required to produce a small quantity of squalene. Collectively, these reasons have led to high squalene retail prices. Hence, sugarcane and other sugar-containing bio-materials have been identified as a source for producing squalene. This biosynthetic squalene is available at relatively lower prices; thus, the market for biosynthetic squalene is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

Cosmetics is the largest end-use industry of squalene due to its increasing usage in skin care products manufacturing. The demand for natural cosmetics with good quality has been the main driver for the growth of the market. The various beneficial properties and the natural occurrence of squalene is another factor responsible for the growth of this market. APAC primarily drives the growth of squalene containing products. The rising consumer awareness of using high-quality products and willingness to pay a premium price for the products are the major factors driving the demand.

Europe squalene market is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. Due to the strong foothold of the key cosmetics product manufacturers and high demand for premium beauty products. The demand for high-quality products from cosmetic, food supplement and pharmaceuticals end-use industries is driving the squalene market in the region. The market witnessed a shift from animal-sourced squalene to vegetable-sourced squalene in the past years. The trend is anticipated to remain the same in the forecast period.

France accounted for the largest share in the region, followed by Germany, the U.K., Italy, and Spain. High-spending power of consumers and the increasing demand for luxury products will continue to drive the squalene market in the region during the forecast period

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 31%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: C-Level – 46%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 27%

• By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 27%, APAC – 27%, South America – 7%, Middle East & Africa – 6%,

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for squalene based on source type, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for squalene.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 REGIONS COVERED 17

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 18

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 18

