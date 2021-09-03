Laminating Adhesives Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2023

COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

The laminating adhesives market size is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2018 to USD 3.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing demand for laminating adhesives from various industries such as packaging, industrial, and automotive & transportation. The increasing urban population is a major factor for the rising demand for products such as medicines, beverages, FMCGs, and other consumer durables. However, stringent government regulations in the chemical industry are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Volatility in raw material prices might adversely affect the overall production cost of laminating adhesives.

The solvent-based technology segment accounted for the largest share of the overall laminating adhesives market in 2017. These adhesives are used in a variety of packaging applications. The solvent-based laminating adhesives offer properties such as high bond strength, lower emission, and lesser cure time. The solvent-based segment is expected to grow on the backbone of the food packaging industry, which is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Laminating adhesives are preferred as a replacement for nuts & bolts and other conventional techniques owing to the lesser energy spent in the production of adhesives. Also, the laminating adhesives provide more bonding strength than the conventional techniques. Laminating adhesives are used in body panels, fenders, grille opening reinforcement (GOR), heat shields, headlamp reflectors, pickup box in automotive. These will drive the demand for laminating adhesives.

The APAC laminating adhesives market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Rest of APAC. The APAC region is a lucrative market for laminating adhesives owing to the increasing demand from packaging industries and improving economic conditions. Product innovations, new research and development projects, and increasing demand from various end-use industries have also fueled the demand for laminating adhesives in APAC.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 30%, Tier 3 – 28%

• By Designation: Director level – 30%, C level – 32%, Others – 38%

• By Region: North America – 32%, Europe – 28%, APAC – 27%, South America – 9%, Middle East & Africa – 4%,

Research Coverage

The report defines, segments, and projects the laminating adhesives market based on film material, end-use industry, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and opportunities. The report analyzes competitive developments, such as new product developments, expansions, and acquisitions, undertaken by the key players to achieve growth in the market.

