COVID-19 has reformed the way we work and has impacted various aspects of the businesses worldwide. Keeping in mind the multi-faceted challenges and the impact on economies post pandemic, companies are focusing on the risks and probabilities for sustainability, growth, and development from this transition.

The fly ash market is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2023 from USD 3.4 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2018 and 2023. This growth can be attributed to the growth in construction industry, increasing focus on infrastructure and road paving, problems related to dumping fly ash, promotion of fly ash by governments of various countries, and increasing focus on the use of environment-friendly products. Nonsuitability of fly ash in cold weather concreting and decreasing share of thermal power in the energy mix may restrain the growth of the fly ash market.

The use of Class F fly ash is mostly in Portland cement where it is used in mass concrete and high strength mixes. It is also suitable for concreting in summer as it moderates heat gain during concrete curing. The growth in the consumption of cement and cementitious materials in the construction sectors across the globe has driven the demand for Class F fly ash.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Fly Ash Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Forecast to 2023

Construction expenditure in the Asia Pacific region has been increasing due to the rising demand for residential and non-residential buildings. The governments of countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia are investing in infrastructure development, including the construction of new highways and freeways, thus driving the growth of the Portland cement & concrete application segment.

The Asia Pacific fly ash market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The growing population in this region is placing a strain on the existing infrastructure and leading to the need for additional developments in the rail networks, residential buildings, and roadways. There is a significant need to invest in additional infrastructure to reduce the gap in the existing and the required infrastructure in the region. Rising demand from the construction and infrastructure sectors are expected to drive the global fly ash market.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 42 %, Tier 2 – 25%, Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation: C level – 33%, Director level – 22%, Others – 45%

• By Region: North America – 50%, Europe – 17%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Middle East & Africa – 5%, and South America – 3%

Research Coverage:

As part of the qualitative analysis, this research study provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report defines, describes, and forecasts the fly ash market based on type, application, and region. It provides a strategic analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 17

1.3.1 REGIONAL SCOPE 17

1.3.2 MARKETS COVERED 17

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT 18

1.4 CURRENCY & PRICING 18

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 18

