Global Sandals Market Size Report Includes Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Background 2021 to 2028

The global sandals market size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years owing to the rising demand for innovative and custom footwear, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Sandals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Mens:[Floaters, Loafers, Single Strap, Others], Womens: [Flats, Heels] Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets &Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others) and regional forecast 2021-2028”.

Sandals are the most comfortable and widely used footwear across the world. There are different types of sandals that are available in the market such as flip flops, wedge, gladiator, and others. There is an increasing demand for innovative and custom footwear such as sandals, shoes, and others across several regions on account of the rising consumer preference towards comfortable footwear and the availability of footwear on several online shopping websites such as Flipkart, Amazon, and others, which has resulted in the growth of this market. For example, Nike, the most preferred footwear brand, will be soon launching a footwear range including sandals and shoes, which will provide comfort to the feet instead of heels and this footwear can be used for all the seasons throughout the year.

However, the promotion and sale of unauthorized replicas of the actual footwear brand by several companies in this market are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

COVID-19 Impact:

The imposing of lockdown restrictions across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the demand for consumer goods, which is projected to affect the overall production and sales of this product across different regions in this market. Moreover, the closure of retail outlets and malls across the globe has further diminished the sandals market growth prospects. However, the surging expansion of e-commerce platforms in the consumer goods industry during the coronavirus crisis will benefit the market in the long run.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out a few of the renowned companies present in the sandals market . They are as follows:

Relaxo Footwears Limited

Adidas AG

Nike Inc.

Woodland Worldwide

Clarks Future Footwear Pvt. Ltd.

Blowfish Shoes

Dream Pair Shoes

DECKERS BRANDS

Northside USA

Dockers Shoes Genesco Inc.

Hermes International S.A.

Prada S.P.A.

Highlights/Summary:

This research report offers an in-depth study of the driving factors, restraints, and trends related to the growth of the market. In addition, this report offers a detailed evaluation of the market segments and regional developments in the market. Further, this report also incorporates a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by the leading players to boost their market position.

Drivers/Restraints

Wide Availability of Different Varieties of Sandals to Propel Market Growth

Most of the key companies in this market are focusing on manufacturing sandals in different colors and shapes according to consumer needs and requirements, which is expected to drive the growth of this market. Further, the rising number of daily activities, such as sports, travel, fashion, and others, is another major reason responsible for the growth of this market. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the standard of living of the majority of the population across the world, underpinned by the rising incomes of the people. This has led to the growing demand for branded footwear, which is projected to drive the market’s growth.

Regional Insights

Increasing Import of Footwear Products to Fuel the North America Market Growth

North America region is anticipated to expand in the sandals market share owing to the rising import of footwear products in the countries such as Mexico and Canada. Further, the high purchase rate of expensive footwear products by the people in this region is also fuelling this market’s growth.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a rapid pace on account of the rising demand for leather-based footwear in the countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and others. Further, the growth of the middle-class population in the countries such as India and Bangladesh is another major factor driving this market’s growth.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Men’s: Floaters Loafers Single Strap Others

Women’s: Flats Heels Others



By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

On the basis of type, this market is divided into men’s – floaters, loafers, single strap, and others; and women’s – flats, heels, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Growing Competition among the Key Market Players to Boost the Market

Leading companies are focusing on creating and manufacturing a wide variety of footwear including sandals, shoes, sleepers, and others. This will attract broad swathes of customers and, in turn, will increase the sales of footwear products through distribution channels such as supermarkets, retail stores, and e-commerce platforms.

Industry Development

January 2020: Joybees, a famous footwear brand, launched a shoe line including several categories of sandals such as casual flips and adventure, which are suitable for different purposes such as travel, casual use, leisure, and others. Further, these can be used throughout the year and are also cost-effective.

