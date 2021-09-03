Immunodiagnostics Market Size, Share And Development By 2027

The increasing number of geriatric population, and occurrences of infectious diseases like cancer, and hepatitis is expected to boost the Global Immunodiagnostics Market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunodiagnostics: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market was valued at US$ 15,777.5 Mn in 2017. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will rise at a CAGR of 4.7%, and reach US$ 22,732.7 Mn by the end of 2025.

The report covers:

Global Immunodiagnostics Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Immunodiagnostics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

Abbott,

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Diagnostics),

DiaSorin,

Danaher Corporation,

QIAGEN,

bioMérieux,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Quest Diagnostics.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Technological Advancements

4.2 Key Industry Developments -Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

4.3 Reimbursement Scenario

4.4 Key Performance Indicators for Global Immunodiagnostics Market

Global Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1 Instruments

5.2.2 Reagents & Consumables

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology

5.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus

5.3.3 Cardiac Markers

5.3.4 Infectious Diseases

5.3.5 Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1 Clinical Laboratories

5.4.2 Hospitals

5.4.3 Physician’s Offices

5.4.4 Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

6.2.1 Instruments

6.2.2 Reagents & Consumables

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology

6.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus

6.3.3 Cardiac Markers

6.3.4 Infectious Diseases

6.3.5 Others

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1 Clinical Laboratories

6.4.2 Hospitals

6.4.3 Physician’s Offices

6.4.4 Others

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1 USA

6.5.2 Canada

