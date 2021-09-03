Polysulfone Market Assessment, Growth Forecasts and Strategic Consolidations for Key Players Report 2021 to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Polysulfones are a family of thermoplastic polymers. These polymers are known for their toughness and stability at high temperatures.

Top-Line Companies Listed:

DuPont Performance Polymers

BASF SE

3M

Dongyue Group Limited

Victrex Plc

Performance Plastics Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Bayer MaterialScience AG

EMS-Grivory

DSM Engineering Plastics B.V

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Polyplastics Co, Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Daikin Industries Ltd

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

DIC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

China Lumena New Materials Corp. Market by Type:

Injection Grade

Flame Retardant Grade

Reinforced Grade

Others Market by Application:

Medical

Automotive

Household and Food

Electrical and Electronics