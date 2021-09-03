Magnetic Particle Sales Market Size Report Top Countries Research trends, Share, Manufactures, Detailed Analysis, Applications and forecasts up to 2027

“Magnetic Particle Sales Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Magnetic Particle Sales industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. Magnetic Particle Sales Market finds essential elements of the this market in light of present industry, this market requests, business methodologies used by Magnetic Particle Sales Market players and the future prospects from different edges in detail.

MQI

Aichi Steel

Zhao Ri Ke

Galaxy Magnets

Yuhong

Huiling

Western Magnet

San Huan

Hoosier Magnetics

Todakogyo

HIMAG

DMEGC Magnetics

Zhejiang Ante

Maanshan CY

BGRIMM Magnetic

Shunde Baling

MGC

Comc Technology

Brief Description of Magnetic Particle Sales Market:

Ferrites

Commonly known as Ceramics, have been in production since the 1950’s.They are primarily made from Iron Oxide (FeO) and the addition of Sr and Ba through a calcining process. They are the least expensive and most common of all magnet materials. Primary grades are C1, C5 and C8. They are mostly used in motors and sensors.

Magnetic ferrite powder are suitable for producing different grades of hard ferrite magnets by wet pressing or dry pressing production process. According to the needs of clients, we could supply the magnetic ferrite powders in different granularity, The magnetic ferrite powder can be classified as isotropic magnetic ferrite powder and anisotropic magnetic ferrite powder.

Alnico

These are one of the oldest commercially available magnets and have been developed from earlier versions of magnetic steels. Primary composition is Al, Ni and Co, hence the name. Although they have a high remanent induction, they have relatively low magnetic values because of their easy of demagnetization. However, they are resistant to heat and have good mechanical features. Common applications are in measuring instruments and high temperature processes such as holding devices in heat treat furnaces.

AlNiCo magnetic powder is made of AlNiCo magnet and through cracked it into required particle size. The character is temperature coefficient of Br is small. The powder mainly used in raw material of bonded magnet, plastic magnet; all kinds of SmCo fault detection; magnetic printing and other highly temperature sensitivity fields.

Samarium Cobalt

They belong to the rare earth family because of the Sm and Co elements in their composition. Magnetic properties are high and they have very good temperature characteristics. They are also more expensive than the other magnet materials. They come mostly in two grades: SmCo5 and Sm2Co17,also known as SmCo 1:5 and 2:17. Common uses are in aerospace, military and medical industries.

SmCo Powder Samarium Cobalt powder SmCo magnetic powder Rare Earth Magnet powder use for producing Polymer bonded SmCo magnets by compressing moulding.

Neodymium(NdFeB)

Also known as Neo, these are the strongest and most controversial magnets. They are in the rare earth family because of the Nd, B, Dy, Gaelements in their composition. A relatively new group of commercial magnets, they are controversial because they are the only magnets that have been patented for both composition and processing. The patent and licensing issues are important and will be discussed later in this guide.

Neodymium magnet powder can be used to the automobile industry, office automation, automotive. DC brush-type motors. multi-pole stepper and spindle motor applications. Magnetic paints, magnetic printable substrates, magnetic films, medical diagnostics and therapeutics, video tape, copy toners, fingerprinting, sensors, fuel injectors, permanent magnets, nano level fluid sealing, electric toys and magnetic curing products, etc.

Since Ferrites Magnetic Particle and Neodymium(NdFeB) Magnetic Particle are the most commonly used magnetic raw materials, this report mainly focuses on these two products.

Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Magnetic Particle Market

The global Magnetic Particle market was valued at USD 1546.3 in 2020 and will reach USD 1846.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2022-2027.

Global Magnetic Particle Scope and Market Size

The global Magnetic Particle market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnetic Particle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

By the product type, the Magnetic Particle Sales market is primarily split into:

Ferrites

Neodymium(NdFeB)

By the end users/application, Magnetic Particle Sales market report covers the following segments:

Auto

Household Appliance

Computer

Electronic Toys

Electroacoustic Product

Military

The key regions covered in the Magnetic Particle Sales market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

