Natural Honey Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2020–2028

The global Natural Honey market held a staggering market valuation of USD 9.23 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 8.5% over the projected period. The rising consumer focus on health & nutrition, growing preferences for low-calorie and low-fat foods & beverages, and the escalating demand for Natural Honey worldwide for its effectiveness against cough and cold, immunity-boosting capability, lower GI value than sugar, are the factors indispensable for the global Natural Honey market growth. Natural Honey contains essential nutrients and minerals, including iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium and comprises monosaccharides like fructose (40%) and glucose (30%). Although Natural Honey is high in fructose, it has a relatively lower glycemic index (GI) value than sugar, which makes it a healthier and more wholesome sugar substitute for diabetic people.

Natural Honey is considered a natural sweetener and is widely used in the food & beverage industry for a variety of foods like bakery items and confectionery and sweet beverages. It is high in antioxidants and bioactive plant compounds, and moreover, it helps lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels, reduces the risks of heart attack and stroke, and has strong wound-healing and anti-bacterial properties. Hence, such health benefits associated with Natural Honey make it highly suitable for use in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic & personal care industries. However, the surging prevalence of obesity and diabetes is a significant parameter expected to restrict the growth of the global Natural Honey market. A rise in adulteration practices in the commercial manufacture of Natural Honey and various health hazards associated with the consumption of toxic or impure Natural Honey are the other key factors hampering the global market growth.

The key market players include Beeyond the Hive, Dabur India Ltd., Bee Maid Natural Honey, Barkman Natural Honey LLC, Streamland Biological Technology, Capilano Natural Honey Ltd., Dutch Gold Natural Honey Inc., and New Zealand Natural Honey Co.

For the purpose of this report, the global Natural Honey market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, packaging, distribution channel, and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Date Natural Honey

Flower Natural Honey

Linden Natural Honey

Buckwheat Natural Honey

Acacia Natural Honey

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Packaging (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Glass Jars

Plastic Bottles

Tubs

Tubes

Others

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Based on type, the date Natural Honey segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the global Natural Honey market in 2020. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising global production of date Natural Honey and a surge in demand for this type of Natural Honey due to its high fiber content. On the other hand, the buckwheat Natural Honey segment is foreseen as the fastest-growing segment, with the constantly rising demand for buckwheat Natural Honey around the world due to its high content of anti-oxidants and greater nutritional value than sugar.

Based on application, the food & beverage industry emerged as the leading segment in the global Natural Honey market in 2020 with a whopping revenue share of around 70%. The increasing applications of Natural Honey in the food & beverage industry, such as in bakery products, confectionery, and a variety of sweet non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages is a pivotal factor propelling this segment’s growth.

Of the key market regions, Europe stood as the leading Natural Honey market in 2020 with the largest market share. The escalating demand for Natural Honey in the region as a natural sweetener and healthier substitute for sugar in the food & beverage sector has induced the regional market growth. The Asia Pacific Natural Honey market is predicted to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, owing to the growing production of Natural Honey in the region, a rise in e-commerce platforms selling food & beverage items, and the increasing awareness about the benefits of organic Natural Honey.

