Power Discrete and Modules Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2026

The global Power Discrete and Modules Market is estimated to reach USD 20.36 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the steadily growing demand for IGBTs (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors), the use of discrete silicon-based IGBTs which enhances the efficiency of electronic devices that range from consumer electronics to power electronics. The purpose of silicon-based IGBTs adds significantly to the advancement of power electronics. Based on statistics, the rise in demand for IGBTs will boost market growth. With increasing energy needs across the world, the power grid infrastructure is refurbished to generate more power, distribute and transmit it efficiently, and controls the consumption as per the demands of the end-user, hence propelling its need in the global Power Discrete and Modules market. In the industrial aviation sector, technologically advanced Power Discrete and Modules devices are achieving popularity to meet the ever-increasing electronic content in new generation aircraft.

APAC accounts for the largest share of 23.50% in 2018, encouraged by an enhanced shift in automotive sector with technologically advanced practice in this region.

Key participants include Infineon Technologies AG, ST Microelectronics N.V., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., International Rectifier, ON Semiconductor Corp Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Vectron International, Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Toshiba Corp., Siward Crystal Technology, Fuji Electric Co Ltd, Renesas Electronics Corp, and Tongfang Guoxin Electronics among others

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Power Discrete and Modules Market on the basis of Product, Application, End Users, Range and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Power rectifiers

Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

End User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

EV/HEV

Renewable Energy

Industrial Motor Drive

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Consumer

Medical

Cellular handsets and infrastructure

Lighting

Range Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Less than100V

100V to 600V

600V to 200V

1200V

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

The increasing demand for IGBT (insulated-gate bipolar transistor) is aiding to significant growth of the Power Discrete and Modules market with the largest share of 25.28% in 2018. Power Discrete and Modules devices are a type of semiconductor devices that are used as a switch in power electronics. For example, a switch-mode power supply can be an example of Power Discrete and Modules device.

The steadily growing demand for IGBTs (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) is one of the major factors driving the Power Discrete and Modules market. The use of discrete silicon-based IGBTs enhances the efficiency of electronic devices that range from consumer electronics to power electronics. The purpose of silicon-based IGBTs adds significantly to the advancement of power electronics.

The automotive sector of the Power Discrete and Modules market accounts for the largest share of 31.90 % of the market in 2018. Due to the growing demand for automotive in various regions across the world, it is predominant to increase the production of each component in an automobile and Power Discrete and Modules systems. It also offers amenable possibilities to make hybrid motor control devices and meet the rising demand.

In the security and defense sector, the security and adaptability offered by Power Discrete and Modules are extremely useful for radar and other automated warfare, autonomous weapons, guidance and control systems, including secure communication.

The medical sector has also developed as a potential end-use industry for the vendors in the global Power Discrete and Modules market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, due to the application for implantable RF and ingestible devices, diagnostic and monitoring equipment, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment, wireless telemetry, wearable wireless radio frequency (RF) monitoring devices. Power Discrete and Modules makes for profoundly reliable and high-performance products which help in enhancing patient care and quality of life.

Market Scenario, Size, and Forecast:

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion till 2027.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/power-discrete-market

