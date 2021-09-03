Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter’s Analysis For 2020–2026

The global Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market is expected to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of this market is mainly dependent on POE based products. Many devices like VoIP and wireless access points, especially in the commercial vertical are POE-compatible. The continuous increase in the demand of these devices has led to surging in the market of POE lighting market as well.

As the market is still at inception, companies are wary of using it for lighting. Even though POE is successful in the telephone system, it is still not accepted widely in lighting. Few companies realize its benefits and partnerships have been formed between lighting and technology companies. Plans are to integrate these POE lightings in the buildings, especially in commercial sectors. However, the limitations on the power delivered by POE-based power sourcing to end devices are hindering the growth of the market.

North America holds the largest market share of 34%. This is mainly due to the easy availability of POE-power sourcing equipment and rise in demand for POE controllers and ICs. High purchasing power in the developed region is boosting the growth of this market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 12.8% with an increase in applications of LED lightings and emergence of new constructions.

Key participants include Microsemi Corp., Linear Technology Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cree, Inc., Panasonic Corp., D-Link Corp., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Power Over Ethernet Lighting market on the basis of type, device type, application vertical and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Power sourcing controllers and ICs

Powered devices controllers and ICs

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Power sourcing equipment

Powered devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Connectivity

Infotainment

Led Lighting control

Security and access control

Others

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

VoIP phones are encouraging the market. The benefit of it like simple installation, no maintenance, low communication cost is increasing the deployment of VoIP phones. The growth of the IoT industry is also lifting the market. Many of the devices are wireless and POE compatible and is powered by POE technology.

The POE solutions market is expected to show a rapid increase in the commercial It will have the highest CAGR of 12.6%. The high demand for connectivity, security and access control application in office buildings is driving the market.

Industrial segment demand for the connected system, high security, and biometrics access will also pus the market for POE. Oil and gas companies, transportation, telecommunication, power are some of the industries that have an application of POE Lighting market. Deployment of smart and connected lights is also growing in this sector.

POE in infotainment is also one of the commonly used applications. The rise in the entertainment sector shows an increase in the equipment and its various requirements. Ethernet is fast, and the power can be used in automotive as well to make it smart.

POE is also known as the missing link between ceilings and a new breed of smart buildings. Development in the construction sector means that new added benefits and features in the building. POE can be included as well because of the need for smart recessed lights and better connectivity and security.

Key Features of the Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market Report:

Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Power Over Ethernet Lighting market

Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks

8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels

Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements

Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Power Over Ethernet Lighting industry Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies

