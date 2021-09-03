High-Pressure Processing Foods Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2027

The global high-pressure processing (HPP) foods market size is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “High-Pressure Processing (HPP) Foods Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (HPP Meat/Poultry/Sea Foods, HPP Fruits and Vegetables, HPP Diary, HPP Beverages, Others), By Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Others) Others and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026.”, states increasing population and rising preference for packaged foods will drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.
List of Companies Operating in the Market:
- JBT Avure
- Suja Life, LLC.
- Fruityline
- Puratos
- Hey Day
- In2Food
Request A Sample Copy high-pressure processing (HPP) foods market Report
High-pressure preservation (HPP) is a type of method that involves sterilization and preservation of food products by subjecting them to a high pressure. This process is very beneficial as it inactivates the harmful bacteria such as salmonella, E.coli, among others that are unfit for human consumption. In addition to this, HPP does not alter the taste and freshness of the food while improving its shelf life largely. Moreover, the food retains its nutritional value and it prevents food spoilage. According to World Health Organization (WHO), every year around 1 in 10 people fall ill owing to foodborne diseases such as salmonella, E.coli, and others across the globe. Rising preference of healthy and packaged foods is expected to be the driving factors for the growth of market during the forecast period.
What does the Report Include?
The market report includes detailed information on the growth parameters such as the drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that the market will go through during the forecast period. Furthermore, it provides qualitative and quantitative details about the regional demographics present in the market. Moreover, the competitive landscape includes in-depth information of the companies proliferating in the market and the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations adopted by them to gain market presence.
Drivers and Restraints:
Adoption of Technology to Spur Demand
In March 2020, researchers from Washington State University (WSU) have claimed to develop a novel processing technology known as microwave assisted thermal sterilization (MATS). This new technology help to reduce excess sodium intake in processed food products while maintaining the products taste and safety for human consumption. Excess salt to maintain the taste and preservation of processed foods leads to several health risks such as heart disease, and high blood pressure. However, this technology is expected to reformulate sodium intake in such foods in addition to maintaining its taste.
Furthermore, the companies operating in the market are focusing on expansion of their products by developing their portfolio to maintain market stronghold. This is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the companies are adopting strategies such as product innovation and launch, merger and acquisition, and collaboration to gain maximum high-pressure processing (HPP) foods market revenue. For instance, in June 2019, JBT Avure, a leading HPP-equipment provider, announces its acquisition of a new technology for HPP meat application. As per Lisa Wessels, MD OF JBT Avure, “The new technology will destroy every pathogens, so that it will be easy for you to cook ground beef, burgers, and other similar products without worrying of falling sick. Additionally, it will extend the products shelf life, too.” Increasing adoption of technology is anticipated to boost the demand for the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand of baby products will contribute to the growth of the market during the projected horizon.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Research Experts
Regional Analysis:
High Demand for Frozen Foods to Boost Demand in North America
Among the regions, the market in North America is anticipated to grow and remain dominants during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing preference for frozen foods, busy lifestyle of the working population, and rising taste of living in stylish apartments. Furthermore, the leading companies are thriving on the opportunities of manufacturing processed poultry products will positively affect the growth of the market in North America in the forthcoming years. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific will rise owing to increasing adaption of HPP foods during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing population in countries such as India, and China is expected to drive the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.
Read Related News:
https://www.vingle.net/posts/3970935
https://dashburst.com/gunjanhinge/18
https://www.edocr.com/v/5p9aqgjv/hingeprapti1093/pet-food-market
http://pragunjan0310.full-design.com/Pet-Food-Market-to-Touch-USD-127-21-Billion-by-2027-45187481
http://pragunjan0310.arwebo.com/26441452/pet-food-market-to-touch-usd-127-21-billion-by-2027
https://teletype.in/@praptihinge/1JTUeLSSFbG
https://fortunetelleroracle.com/news/pet-food-market-to-touch-usd-127-21-billion-by-2027-348275
https://telegra.ph/Pet-Food-Market-to-Touch-USD-12721-Billion-by-2027-09-03