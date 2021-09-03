Pulse Ingredients Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2027

The global pulse ingredients market size is predicted to rise remarkably in the coming years owing to the increasing demand for extruded food products worldwide. Pulse ingredients are finely powdered materials produced from chickpeas, lentils, and quality peas without adding any chemical compounds. Pulse ingredients form a crucial part of the food product range and are also used for aquaculture and as pet food. As per an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Pulse Ingredients Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Pulse Flour, Pulse protein, Pulse fiber), By Source (Lentil, Green Gram, Peas, Chickpeas, Others) By Application (Food and Beverages, Feed), Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will grow on account of the increasing production of food and beverage products worldwide.

Market Drivers

Increasing Popularity of Snack Food Items will Propel Growth

The increasing demand for organic food products and pulses is promoting market growth. In addition to that, the increasing demand for convenience food will also drive the market. This, coupled with the long shelf life of pulse ingredients and high nutritional value, will also add impetus to the market in the long run.

However, the high prices of materials used for making pulse ingredients may cause major hindrance to the growth of the market in the long run. Nevertheless, the rising demand for extruded food products and snack food will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.

Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific emerged as Largest Pulse Producing Region owing to Availability of Raw Materials in Abundance

As per geographical segmentation, the global pulse ingredients market is fragmented into the regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is further segmented based on nations. Among these, North America is holding the dominant pulse ingredient market share on account of the increasing demand for convenience food in the region. This is further attributed to the changing lifestyle and increasing number of the geriatric population demanding food products rich in nutrients. Additionally, consumers are more inclined towards convenient food owing to their properties such as high nutritional value, longer shelf life, and easy use.

Asia Pacific, however, stands as the largest producer of pulses in the world with India and China leading the region. As per the India Pulse and Grain Association (IPGA), India produces an average of 38% lentils and 75% chickpea. This is on account of the abundant availability of raw materials for pulse ingredients in the region, which is further utilized by producers in the region for making food products for humans, pets, as well as for aqua life.

Competitive Landscape:

Development of Organic Pulses will Intensify Market Competition

Companies operating in the pulse ingredients market are investing in plantation and agriculture of pulses that are not only nutritious but also chemical-free. This will not only intensify the market competition but also help attract high pulse ingredient market revenue in the forecast period. Furthermore, companies are trying to merge with local farmers to ensure pure quality ingredients to consumers and gain a competitive edge in the market in the future.

