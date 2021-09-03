Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Nondestructive testing (NDT) is the application of measurement techniques to identify defect and discontinuity in material, component, or structure.

The market growth is supplemented by the increase in stringent safety government regulations across different geographical regions owing to rise in incidence of infrastructure failures and need for extending the life of obsolete infrastructure and maintenance optimization by various industries for efficient operations and quality/safety assurance.

North America dominated the global non-destructive testing equipment market, accounting for 35.77% of the overall market. Huge investments in energy verticals such as oil and gas are majorly driving the market growth in North America.

The automotive industry is likely to contribute a large share to market revenues in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region through the forecast period.

In 2021, the market size of Nondestructive Testing Equipment is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nondestructive Testing Equipment.

Leading key players of Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market are General Electric, Olympus, Fujifilm, Eddyfi, Pfinder, Nikon, Ashtead, Sonatest, Bosello High Technology, Magnaflux, Socomore and Zetec, Yxlon, Mistras

The opportunities for Nondestructive Testing Equipment in recent future is the global demand for Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Ultrasonic Testing, Radiography Testing, Visual Inspection Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing, Eddy-Current Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, Others (Thermography Testing, Acoustic Emission, Terahertz Imaging, and Infrared Testing)

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Nondestructive Testing Equipment market is the incresing use of Nondestructive Testing Equipment in Oil & Gas, Energy & power, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & transportation, Infrastructures and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Nondestructive Testing Equipment market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

