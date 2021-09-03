Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVDs) are regarded as a standard tool used in the ophthalmic surgeries. Over the last decade, OVDs had acquired a lot of attention owing to their properties and advantages. Sodium Hyaluronate is the most widely used OVD material. OVD has a great impact on ophthalmic surgeries, especially cataract surgeries and other intraocular lens implantation. Many studies had proven that use of OVD has increased the success rate of the surgeries.

The major driving factor for the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market are increasing number of cataract and glaucoma surgeries across the globe, developments in OVDs and favourable reimbursement policies. On the other hand lack of general awareness and availability of alternative therapy has restrained the growth of the market.

In 2021, the market size of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) Market are Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss, Rayner Company, Bohus BioTech

The opportunities for Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) in recent future is the global demand for Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD), Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD)

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) market is the incresing use of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) in Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Corneal Transplantation, Vitreoretinal Surgery and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

