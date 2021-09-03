Polybutadiene Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Polybutadiene segment witnessing high demand?

Polybutadiene Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Polybutadiene is a synthetic rubber. Polybutadiene rubber is a polymer formed from the polymerization of the monomer 1,3-butadiene. Polybutadiene has a high resistance to wear and is used especially in the manufacture of tires, which consumes about 70% of the production. Another 25% is used as an additive to improve the toughness (impact resistance) of plastics such as polystyrene and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS).

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the polybutadiene market, owing to the rising demand for polybutadiene driven by its increased use in end-use industries. Europe is the second-largest consumer of polybutadiene, globally. The market in this region is mainly driven by the growth in the automotive industry.

The tire application segment is estimated to lead the polybutadiene market, and it is also projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth of the automotive industry.

In 2021, the market size of Polybutadiene is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polybutadiene.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Polybutadiene Market are JSR, Kumho, Lanxess, SIBUR, Versalis, LG Chem, Kuraray, Goodyear, Evonik, Taiwan Synthetic Rubber, Shazand Petrochemical

The opportunities for Polybutadiene in recent future is the global demand for Polybutadiene Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Polybutadiene Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Solid Polybutadiene Rubber, Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Polybutadiene market is the incresing use of Polybutadiene in Tire, Polymer Modification, Chemical, Industrial Rubber Manufacturings and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Polybutadiene market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

