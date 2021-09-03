Polybutadiene Rubber Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Polybutadiene Rubber Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Polybutadiene Rubber is the second largest type of synthetic rubber produced, in terms of volume, and is produced by the polymerization of butadiene, a monomer.

The increasing demand for polybutadiene rubber from the automotive industry to be one of the primary growth drivers for the global polybutadiene rubber market till 2022.

In 2021, the market size of Polybutadiene Rubber is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polybutadiene Rubber.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Polybutadiene Rubber Market are JSR, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, LANXESS, SIBUR, Versalis

The opportunities for Polybutadiene Rubber in recent future is the global demand for Polybutadiene Rubber Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Polybutadiene Rubber Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Soluble Polybutadiene Rubber, Latex Rubber, Bulk Polymerization Butyl Sodium Rubber

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Polybutadiene Rubber market is the incresing use of Polybutadiene Rubber in Tire, Non-tire and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Polybutadiene Rubber market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

