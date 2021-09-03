Satellite Modem Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Satellite Modem Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] A satellite modem (also known as a sat modem) is used to establish data transfers with the use of communications satellite as a relay device. A satellite modem is primarily used to transform an input bitstream to a radio signal and vice versa.

In terms of end users, the market for military & defense is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. In the military & defense industry, reliable, secure, and uninterrupted communication is crucial irrespective of the location and weather condition. For this, satellite connectivity with the help of modems is the ideal solution. Furthermore, satellite modems also help in providing secure communication by following the encryption technology, which would make modem perfectly suitable for military & defense purposes.

The US is at the forefront of adopting and installing the satellite communication network for all these industries. The satellite modem market in APAC is likely to grow at a high rate between 2020 and 2023. The increasing telecom connectivity within the region drives the demand for mobile and backhaul, and satellite-based backhaul. Also, with the growing Long-Term Evolution (LTE) technology in Asian countries and the growth of broadband services in rural areas, there would be a strong demand for satellite services in the region not only for coverage but also for acquiring new customers. Thus, the growth of satellite-based backhauling and 4G rollout offers a major opportunity for the satellite modem market in APAC.

In 2021, the market size of Satellite Modem is 240 million USD and it will reach 380 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Satellite Modem.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Satellite Modem Market are ORBCOMM, ViaSat, Gilat Satellite Networks, Novelsat, Comtech EF Data, Newtec, Datum Systems, Teledyne Paradise Datacom, Hughes Network Systems, Advantech Wireless, WORK Microwave, Ayecka Communication Systems, Amplus Communication

The opportunities for Satellite Modem in recent future is the global demand for Satellite Modem Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Satellite Modem Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Single Channel Per Carrier (SCPC) Modems, Multiple Channel Per Carrier (MCPC) Modems

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Satellite Modem market is the incresing use of Satellite Modem in Energy & Utilities, Mining, Telecommunication, Marine, Military & Defense, Transportation & Logistics, Oil & Gas and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Satellite Modem market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

