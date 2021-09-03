Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Size and Forecast (2021-2025) By Top Leading Players, Segment, Development, Business Outlook 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Smartphone-based automotive infotainment system runs on a smartphone, but the display is on the car dashboard, which can be either a touch screen interface or voice recognition-based (also called as the hands-free interface).

Our market research analysts have estimated that during 2017, the MirrorLink segment accounted for the major share of the car infotainment system market. However, during the next few years, the segment will witness a significant reduction in its market shares and the CarPlay segment will account for the maximum share of this market by the end of the forecast period.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas accounted for the maximum share of the market during 2017. According to our analysts, this region will offer the maximum growth opportunities to players in the car infotainment system market during the next few years as well.

In 2021, the market size of Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment Systems is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment Systems.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment Systems Market are Apple, Car Connectivity Consortium, Ford Motor Company, Abalta Technologies, AllGo Embedded Systems, Alphabet

The opportunities for Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment Systems in recent future is the global demand for Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment Systems Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

MirrorLink, CarPlay, Android Auto

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment Systems market is the incresing use of Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment Systems in Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment Systems market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

