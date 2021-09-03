Gloves Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Gloves globally?

Gloves Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] A glove is a garment covering the whole hand. Gloves have separate sheaths or openings for each finger and the thumb; if there is an opening but no (or a short) covering sheath for each finger they are called fingerless gloves. Fingerless gloves having one large opening rather than individual openings for each finger are sometimes called gauntlets, though gauntlets are not necessarily fingerless. Gloves which cover the entire hand or fist but do not have separate finger openings or sheaths are called mittens. Mittens are warmer than other styles of gloves made of the same material because fingers maintain their warmth better when they are in contact with each other. Reduced surface area reduces heat loss.

One of the major factors driving this market’s growth is the sharp increase in natural rubber production in countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Although the world rubber production is expected to be weak during 2016-2017, the consumption in the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) will increase by a significant margin. In order to overcome the factors leading to a decline in rubber production, the rubber board of India has taken several initiatives, which has led to an increase in production of rubber, which will positively affect the gloves market over the coming years.

One of the recent trends gaining traction in the market is the increasing adoption of green and recyclable material for manufacturing gloves. Most product manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the use of green manufacturing processes, technologies, and sustainability. Also, they are using renewable resources like sun and wind power to minimize costs. The growing demand for green products will lead to innovations in new manufacturing processes, ensuring that vendors are committed to use environmental friendly alternatives rather than petroleum-based plastics.

In 2021, the market size of Gloves is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gloves.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Gloves Market are Honeywell, Ansell Healthcare, 3M, Top Glove, Lakeland Industries, Bennett Safetywear, HexArmor

The opportunities for Gloves in recent future is the global demand for Gloves Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Gloves Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Disposable Gloves, Reusable Gloves

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Gloves market is the incresing use of Gloves in Industrial Users, Commercial Users, Individual Users and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Gloves market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

