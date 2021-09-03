Military Drone Market Share 2021 to grow at a magnificent CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2025 with Leading Countries Data

Military Drone Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard. UAVs are a component of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS); which include a UAV, a ground-based controller, and a system of communications between the two. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers.

The global military UAV market is dominated by companies based in the United States and Israel. By sale numbers, The US held over 60% military-market share in 2017. Four of top five military UAV manufactures are American including General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grummanand Boeing, followed by the Chinese company CASC. Israel companies mainly focus on small surveillance UAV system and by quantity of drones, Israel exported 60.7% (2014) of UAV on the market while the United States export 23.9% (2014); top importers of military UAV are The United Kingdom (33.9%) and India (13.2%). United States alone operated over 9,000 military UAVs in 2014.

In 2021, the market size of Military Drone is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Military Drone.

Leading key players of Military Drone Market are Airbus, Ball Corporation, Boeing, Space Exploration Technologies, Thales Group, China Aerospace Science And Technology, Lockheed Martin, Mitsubishi Electric, Orbital ATK, Planet Labs

Military Drone Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Sensors, Camera, Navigation Systems , Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Military Drone market is the incresing use of Military Drone in Spying , Search And Rescue , Border Security , Combat and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Military Drone market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

