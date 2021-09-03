IC Tester Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the IC Tester segment witnessing high demand?

IC Tester Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] IC tester, or automated test equipment (ATE), is a system for giving electrical signals to a semiconductor device to compare output signals against expected values for the purpose of testing if the device works as specified in its design specifications.

Testers are roughly categorized into logic testers, memory testers, and analog testers. Normally, IC testing is conducted at two levels: the wafer test (also called die sort or probe test) that tests wafers, and the package test (also called final test) after packaging. Wafer testing uses a prober and a probe card, while package testing uses a handler and a test socket, together with a tester.

In 2021, the market size of IC Tester is 3480 million USD and it will reach 4480 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for IC Tester.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of IC Tester Market are Teradyne, Advantest, LTX-Credence, Cohu, Astronics, Chroma, SPEA, Averna, Shibasoku, ChangChuan, Macrotest, Huafeng

The opportunities for IC Tester in recent future is the global demand for IC Tester Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

IC Tester Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Wafer Tester, Packaged Device Tester

The major factors that Influencing the growth of IC Tester market is the incresing use of IC Tester in Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Communications, Computer, Industrial/Medical, Military/Aviation and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the IC Tester market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

