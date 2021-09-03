Methyl Isoamyl Ketone (MIAK) Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Methyl Isoamyl Ketone (MIAK) globally?

Methyl Isoamyl Ketone (MIAK) Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] MIAK (Methyl Isoamyl Ketone) has high solvent activity, slow evaporation rate, low density, low surface tension, and a high boiling point. These properties make MIAK a very good solvent for high-solids coatings. Because regulations limit the weight of solvent per gallon of coating, formulators favor the use of low-density solvents that help reduce the VOC content of a coating. MIAK is lower in density than ester, aromatic hydrocarbons, and glycol ether solvents with similar evaporation rates. The low density and high activity of MIAK are significant advantages when formulating low-viscosity, high-solids coatings. In addition, MIAK is useful as a polymerization solvent for high solids acrylic resins.

In 2021, the market size of Methyl Isoamyl Ketone (MIAK) is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Methyl Isoamyl Ketone (MIAK).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Methyl Isoamyl Ketone (MIAK) Market are Eastman, Xinhua Chemical

The opportunities for Methyl Isoamyl Ketone (MIAK) in recent future is the global demand for Methyl Isoamyl Ketone (MIAK) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Methyl Isoamyl Ketone (MIAK) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

≥99%, ＜99%

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Methyl Isoamyl Ketone (MIAK) market is the incresing use of Methyl Isoamyl Ketone (MIAK) in Paints & Coatings, Process Solvents, Automotive and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Methyl Isoamyl Ketone (MIAK) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

