Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) globally?

Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Bio based polyurethane refers to product use renewable biological materials, including crops, trees, other plants and their residues as raw materials, polyurethane products produced through biochemical, physical and other methods.

Bio-based polymers generally have a lower CO2 footprint and are associated with the concept of sustainability. Because of concerns about the depletion of fossil resources and the global warming associated with the use of petrochemicals, new bio-based polymers continue to be developed.

Asia Pacific was the largest producer of bio-based polyurethane and accounted for just less than one-third of total production in 2017. Abundant availability of synthetic diisocyanates and increasing production capacities of regional bio-PU manufacturers are the major factors that contributed to bio-based polyurethane market growth. The regional market is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period on account of increasing infrastructure spending especially in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan. The growth of automotive and packaging industries may also spur growth in demand for these bio-polymers in this region.

In 2021, the market size of Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market are BASF, Lubrizol, Dow Chemical, SNP, Mitsui Chemicals, Rampf Holding, Johnson Controls, Rhino Linings, Bayer Material, Woodbridge Foam, Malama Composites, TSE Industries

The opportunities for Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) in recent future is the global demand for Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Rigid Foams, Flexible Foams, Case (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers)

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market is the incresing use of Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) in Construction, Automotive, Electronics & Electrical Appliances and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

