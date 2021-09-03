Bitumen Additives Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Bitumen Additives Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Bitumen additives are widely utilized in order to improve the performance of the bitumen in various situations. Bitumen additives are primarily added to mixtures in order to provide improved resistance to distress, improve constructability, increase traffic loading and decrease the total lifecycle cost of the pavement. Generally, there are three technologies utilized in the mixing of the binders and aggregate which include hot mix, warm mix and cold mix technologies.

Growing demand for the road construction in the developing economies is one of the key factor driving the demand for bitumen additives. Concrete and bitumen are the materials that are mostly utilized in the road construction activities around the globe. Roads made from the bitumen have various advantages which include lower installation costs, durability and fast setting times etc. Owing to the loss of bonding between the aggregate and the bitumen binders, bitumen roads may suffer from stripping loss. This leads to unravelling and deterioration of the bitumen roads. In order to prevent the occurrence of road stripping, various additives are utilized in the bitumen binder.

In 2021, the market size of Bitumen Additives is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bitumen Additives.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

Leading key players of Bitumen Additives Market are ArrMaz, Croda International, AkzoNobel, Kraton Corporation, Kao Corporation, Honeywell International, Dow, DuPont, Berkshire Engineering, Huntsman International, Arkema Group

The opportunities for Bitumen Additives in recent future is the global demand for Bitumen Additives Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Bitumen Additives Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Emulsifiers, Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-Strip and Adhesion Promoters, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Bitumen Additives market is the incresing use of Bitumen Additives in Road Construction, Paving, Roofings and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Bitumen Additives market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

