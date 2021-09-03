Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market 2021 : Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is a co-polymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate (VA) monomer, wherein the weight percentage of VA varies from 1% to 40%. Ethylene vinyl acetate offers excellent functional properties such as flexibility, toughness, elasticity, impact strength, and adhesive strength. It provides resistance to puncture, environmental stress cracks, and UV radiation.

Ethylene vinyl acetate is employed in various applications such as films, foams, hot melt adhesives, photovoltaic cells, and wires & cables. Asia Pacific has been dominating the ethylene vinyl acetate market in terms of demand, followed by North America and Europe, since the past few years. Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period.

In 2021, the market size of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market are Arkema S.A. , Braskem SA , Celanese Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company , Exxon Mobil Corporation, Hanwha Group, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. , Porex Corporation, Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), Tosoh Corporation , Westlake Chemical Corporation

The opportunities for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate in recent future is the global demand for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14537380

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

High EVA, Low EVA, Ultra Low EVA

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market is the incresing use of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate in Films, Foams, Hot Melt Adhesives, Photovoltaic Cells, Wires & Cabless (Including hose & tubing, etc.) and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14537380

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Flexible Couplings Market Size In 2021 with Top Countries Data : What would be the Flexible Couplings Industry valuation by 2026? | Latest 99 Pages Report