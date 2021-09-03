Botanical Supplements Market Share 2021 to grow at a magnificent CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2025 with Leading Countries Data

Botanical Supplements Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Botanical supplements include fresh or dried products in different forms, such as tablets, capsules, powders, and tea bags. Globally, garlic, ginger, santalum, plantago, ginseng, rhodiola extract, red clover extract, and soy extract are some of the most widely used botanical supplements.

Rising awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits associated with consumption of botanical supplements such as holy basil extract, which helps in reduction of anxiety is a major factor expected to drive growth in demand for botanical supplements. Owing to increasing advertisements and easy availability of botanical supplements over the counter, demand for these supplements is increasing. Currently, consumers are more inclined towards self-medication due to rising penetration of internet and social media. These factors are expected to drive growth of the market for botanical supplements globally over the forecast period.

In the last few years, Europe has emerged as the largest market for botanical supplements, followed by Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, the long-standing tradition of using botanical medicine, the current economic development, and increasing urbanization are some factors driving the increasing demand for botanical supplements. Owing to these factors, Asia Pacific is expected to surpass Europe as the leading market for botanical supplements. The botanical supplements market is bifurcated into application (food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care) and end user (adult women, adult men, baby boomers, and others).

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Botanical Supplements.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Botanical Supplements Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Tea Bags, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Botanical Supplements market is the incresing use of Botanical Supplements in Drugs, Cosmetics, Food and Beverages and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Botanical Supplements market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

