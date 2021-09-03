Functional Food Ingredient Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Functional Food Ingredient Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] A functional food is a food given an additional function by adding new ingredients or more of existing ingredients.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases is driving the consumers to shift toward healthier food options. Increasing consumer interest, and a better understanding of the immunity enhancing property of proper diet and food habits, are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global functional food ingredients market.

In 2021, the market size of Functional Food Ingredient is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Functional Food Ingredient.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Functional Food Ingredient Market are Cargill, Tate & Lyle, Nestlé, Arla Foods, Amway, Kerry, Ingredion, DSM, Archer Daniels Midland, Hearthside Food Solutions, BASF, Herbalife, General Mills

The opportunities for Functional Food Ingredient in recent future is the global demand for Functional Food Ingredient Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Functional Food Ingredient Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Hydrocolloids, Essential Oils, Omega-3 & 6 Fatty Acids, Carotenoids

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Functional Food Ingredient market is the incresing use of Functional Food Ingredient in Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Functional Food Ingredient market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

