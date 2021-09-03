Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Unified communications and collaboration (UCC) describes the combination of communications and collaboration technologies.

Telephony platforms are expected to hold a significant market share of over 25% by 2024 owing to large scale deployment of telephony applications across enterprises in various sectors as a primary communication medium to enable real-time business communication. IP phones segment will secure a larger share of the telephony market over the forecast period as they have numerous benefits over analog phones and cost much less than traditional telephone services. Collaboration market will witness fastest growth over the timeline owing to the advent of highly sophisticated collaboration systems which facilitate meetings involving members from business units located at diverse geographic locations.

Cloud-based UCC market will witness favorable growth between 2020 and 2025 owing to growing popularity and adoption of cloud computing technology across businesses in varied sectors ranging from IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare and public services. Hybrid model will experience accelerated growth during the timeline. As the framework gives cloud capabilities along with secure on-site storage of critical data, the model is witnessing rapid adoption by enterprises wanting to implement UCC systems.

In 2020, the global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market size was million USD and it is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2021-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) development in United States, Europe and China.

Leading key players of Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market are Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, 8×8, Aastra Technologies, Huawei, Alcatel-Lucent, BroadSoft, Configure, Corex, CSC, Damovo, Dell, Genesys, HP, Juniper Networks, Logitech International, Orange, Polycom, RingCentral, ShoreTel, Toshiba, Verizon, GENBAND

Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Collaboration, Telephone, Unified messaging, Conferencing, Services and tools

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market is the incresing use of Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) in Enterprise collaboration, Enterprise telephony, Contact center and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

