1,2-Methylenedioxybenzene (MDB) Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the 1,2-Methylenedioxybenzene (MDB) market?

1,2-Methylenedioxybenzene (MDB) Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] 1,2-methylenedioxybenzene) is an organic compound with the formula C6H4O2CH2. The compound is classified as benzene derivative and a heterocyclic compound containing the methylenedioxy functional group. It is a colorless liquid.

1,2-Methylenedioxybenzene can be synthesized from catechol with disubstituted halomethanes. It is a derivative of catechol which can be used as an effective raw material for pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.

In 2021, the market size of 1,2-Methylenedioxybenzene (MDB) is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1,2-Methylenedioxybenzene (MDB).

Leading key players of 1,2-Methylenedioxybenzene (MDB) Market are UBE Industries, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Merck, Mainchem, Enzal Chemicals, Parchem

1,2-Methylenedioxybenzene (MDB) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Fragrances, Pesticides, Photo Inhibitors, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of 1,2-Methylenedioxybenzene (MDB) market is the incresing use of 1,2-Methylenedioxybenzene (MDB) in Pharmaceutical, Agrochemical, Cosmetics and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the 1,2-Methylenedioxybenzene (MDB) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

