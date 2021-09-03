Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Share 2021 to grow at a magnificent CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2025 with Leading Countries Data

Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] An engine control unit (ECU), also commonly called an engine control module (ECM), is a type of electronic control unit that controls a series of actuators on an internal combustion engine to ensure optimal engine performance. It does this by reading values from a multitude of sensors within the engine bay, interpreting the data using multidimensional performance maps (called lookup tables), and adjusting the engine actuators accordingly. Before ECUs, air-fuel mixture, ignition timing, and idle speed were mechanically set and dynamically controlled by mechanical and pneumatic means.

The safety and security control module segment by product type is witnessing high growth rate during the forecast period. In 2017, this segment holds a 18.3% market share of the ECU market, which is higher than any other product type segment.

In 2021, the market size of Engine Control Unit (ECU) is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Engine Control Unit (ECU).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market are Bosch, Magneti Marelli, Continental, Denso, Autoliv, Takata, Hitachi, Mitsubishi, ZF Friedrichshafen, Delphi

Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Powertrain Control Module, Safty and Security Control Module, Communication and Navigation Control Module, Body Control Module, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Engine Control Unit (ECU) market is the incresing use of Engine Control Unit (ECU) in Compact Vehicle, Mid-sized Vehicle, Premium Vehicle, Luxury Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Engine Control Unit (ECU) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

