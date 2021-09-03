DIY Home Improvement Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the DIY Home Improvement market?

DIY Home Improvement Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement products that are used in building maintenance, plumbing, and other home improvement purposes are considered the target products of the market. DIY home improvement products and activities allow homeowners/consumers to execute tasks by themselves with the help of DIY home improvement tools, equipment, and appliances. These projects or tasks only involve end-consumers (householders or home users), without involvement from any third party. The DIY home improvement market in Europe encompasses DIY home improvement product categories that cover raw materials, appliances, hardware, tools, equipment, and several instruments that are used in the execution of DIY home improvement projects. It also covers all indoor and outdoor DIY home improvement activities executed by an individual. The report is focused on the analysis of retail distribution of DIY home improvement products, which fulfill the requirement of residential customers.

Manufacturers are focusing extensively on innovation and product differentiation in terms of quality enhancement, value addition, product portability, ease of access, and value for money. This market study identifies the wide production assortment and product innovation to be one of the primary growth factors for the DIY home improvement market in Europe. These manufacturers can earn higher profit margin by offering innovative products at high costs. Key manufacturers offering multiple brands leads to better visibility and varied assortment of products. Further, innovations in raw material will drive the DIY home renovation market.

Factors such as price wars, product launches, M&A, and strategic alliances among the players will further increase the competition in the DIY home renovation market. The intense competition sharply impacts the profit margins and increases the focus on R&D to develop varied and innovative products. To attain competitive advantage in the DIY home renovation market, DIY home improvement providers are focusing on offering a mix of DIY and do-it-for-me (DIFM) home improvement trade, improving delivery options and logistics, and branding and packaging to attract potential DIYers.

In 2021, the market size of DIY Home Improvement is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for DIY Home Improvement.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of DIY Home Improvement Market are ADEO, BAUHAUS, HORNBACH Baumarkt, Kingfisher, Travis Perkins, Bauvista, EUROBAUSTOFF, Intergamma, K-GROUP, Les Mousquetaires, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Toolstation, WESFARMERS

The opportunities for DIY Home Improvement in recent future is the global demand for DIY Home Improvement Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

DIY Home Improvement Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Lumber and landscape management, Décor and indoor garden, Kitchen, Painting and wallpaper, Tools and hardware, Building materials, Lighting, Plumbing and equipment, Flooring, Electrical work

The major factors that Influencing the growth of DIY Home Improvement market is the incresing use of DIY Home Improvement in Offline, Online and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the DIY Home Improvement market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

