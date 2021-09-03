Table Tennis Equipment Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Table Tennis Equipment Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Table tennis originated in the U.K. It is a sport similar in concept to royal tennis, played indoor by two or four players on a hard table. The table is generally dark in color; edged with white stripes; and divided by a tennis net which cuts the table into half its width. In some parts of the world, table tennis is also called Ping-Pong. The objective of table tennis is to hit the lightweight, hollow, celluloid or plastic ball above the net; rebound it in the half of the court closest to the player; and then bounce one time on other player’s side of the table in such a way that the opponent will not able to return it correctly. The ball is propelled backward and forward across the net by a small, rubber-covered, wooden bat known as racket or paddle. The game is popular all over the world and its matches are organized in large numbers in most countries as a competitive sport, especially in Europe and Asia, particularly Japan and China.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the governing body for Table Tennis events worldwide, is focusing on expanding the scope of the game by developing the skills of the players and holding training programs to increase regular participation worldwide. Since it is the national sport of China, there is a high availability of experienced Chinese table tennis coaches across the globe who help in developing the skills and standards of the players. The high-level table tennis training offered by these coaches have led to the increased participation of quality players in the major table tennis tournaments. The latest trend in the market is the use of robots for table tennis practice and leisure games. Factors such as difficulty in finding a partner to play have boosted the popularity of robots in table tennis. The table tennis robot is more accurate and has the ability to place the balls in more than six different positions in the sequence. The advent of such advanced robots in the market has surged their applications in many table tennis clubs and home tables.

APAC is estimated to continue to dominate the table tennis equipment market during the forecast period and is likely to occupy most of the overall market share. Much of the region’s growth primarily comes from China, which has the highest number of table tennis players in the world. Moreover, the availability of upgraded quality equipment, especially rackets, will drive the market in the region during the forecast period. The increasing number of players and tournaments in the region will also shoot up the sales of tennis equipment in the coming years.

In 2021, the market size of Table Tennis Equipment is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Table Tennis Equipment.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Table Tennis Equipment Market are Butterfly, Double Happiness (DHS), STIGA

The opportunities for Table Tennis Equipment in recent future is the global demand for Table Tennis Equipment Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Table Tennis Equipment Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Racket, Ball, Table, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Table Tennis Equipment market is the incresing use of Table Tennis Equipment in Specialty and Sports Shops, Department and Discount Stores, Online Retails and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Table Tennis Equipment market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

