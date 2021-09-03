Hexylene Glycol (HG) Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Hexylene Glycol (HG) globally?

Hexylene Glycol (HG) Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Propylene glycol (PG) is a clear, colorless liquid with the consistency of syrup. It is practically odorless and tasteless. It is hygroscopic (attracts water), has low toxicity and outstanding stability, as well as high flash and boiling points, low vapor pressure and broad solvency. These properties make PG ideal for a wide array of applications.

In 2021, the market size of Hexylene Glycol (HG) is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hexylene Glycol (HG).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Hexylene Glycol (HG) Market are BASF, SOLVAY, Dow Chemical, Arkema Group, Solventis, Monument Chemicals, Lonza Group, Lanxess, FINAR, Prasol Chemicals

The opportunities for Hexylene Glycol (HG) in recent future is the global demand for Hexylene Glycol (HG) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Hexylene Glycol (HG) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Hexylene Glycol (HG) market is the incresing use of Hexylene Glycol (HG) in Paints & Coatings, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Leather & Textile, Construction, Drug, Cosmetics, Personal Care and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Hexylene Glycol (HG) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

