vlone (itsvlone) released new song “full flex”

This month, Rapper Vlone (itsvlone) dropped a new song “Full Flex”,
you can check it out exclusively here: https://open.spotify.com/album/6Q8ttX3ta51w7q9QCSk0P9?si=RNNVFfVGRrqLXsTash0V3Q
“I wanted to make a song that’s an instant confidence boost,” Vlone says. “Something fun that slaps but also a track that I can express myself about overcoming personal barriers.
I pulled up to the studio with some friends and we had a blast laying my parts down. It was good vibes.
Bio
Kleon seda(born Ocrober 18, 2000), known professionally as Vlone (formerly stylized as itsvlone), is an greek rapper.
