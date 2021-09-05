vlone (itsvlone) released new song “full flex”

This month, Rapper Vlone (itsvlone) dropped a new song “Full Flex”,

you can check it out exclusively here: https://open.spotify.com/album/6Q8ttX3ta51w7q9QCSk0P9?si=RNNVFfVGRrqLXsTash0V3Q

“I wanted to make a song that’s an instant confidence boost,” Vlone says. “Something fun that slaps but also a track that I can express myself about overcoming personal barriers.

I pulled up to the studio with some friends and we had a blast laying my parts down. It was good vibes.

Bio

Kleon seda(born Ocrober 18, 2000), known professionally as Vlone (formerly stylized as itsvlone), is an greek rapper.

https://www.instagram.com/itsvlone/