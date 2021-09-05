PET Barrel Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of PET Barrel globally?

PET Barrel Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] A PET barrel is a small barrel, which is used for storing beer, wine, cider and soft drinks etc. The major capacity is 20L and 30L PET keg in the market.

In 2021, the market size of PET Barrel is 85 million USD and it will reach 210 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PET Barrel.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of PET Barrel Market are Lightweight Containers BV, Petainer, Dispack Projects NV, Rehrig Pacific Company, PolyKeg S.r.l., SCHÄFER Container Systems, KEG Exchange Group Sp. z o.o

The opportunities for PET Barrel in recent future is the global demand for PET Barrel Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14545430

PET Barrel Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

20L, 30L, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of PET Barrel market is the incresing use of PET Barrel in Beer, Cider Drinks (including wine, soft drinks, etc.) and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the PET Barrel market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14545430

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Sport Jackets Market Size In 2021 with Top Countries Data : What is the CAGR scope of the Sport Jackets Industry in the forthcoming period? | Latest 119 Pages Report