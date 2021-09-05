Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are the product offerings which help the animal live-stocks grow into strong and healthy adults, by helping them digest their food more effectively and efficiently by the use of natural, organic and chemicals specifically designed for the purpose.

Asia Pacific was the most dominant regional animal growth promoters & performance enhancers market owing to its massive increase in meat consumption. Rising disposable income levels and massive population growth in countries such China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and India are expected to fuel the regional market growth. . Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Russia and a few of the African countries are projected to witness brisk growth owing to similar reasons.. However, stringent guideline for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers’ usage in Europe and in North America are presumed to hamper the regional market growth over the next six years.

In 2021, the market size of Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers.

Leading key players of Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market are Bayer Animal Health, Bioniche Animal Health, Bupo Animal Health, Royal DSM N.V., Merck Animal Health, Biomin Holding Gmbh, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cargill, Zoetis

Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Antibiotics, Growth Hormones, Feed Enzymes, Organic Acids, Probiotics, Prebiotics, β-Agonists, Phytogenics

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market is the incresing use of Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers in Porcine, Poultry, Aquaculture and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

