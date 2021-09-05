Aramid Fibre Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Aramid Fibre Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. They are used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, marine cordage, marine hull reinforcement, and as an asbestos substitute.

The global aramid fibre market is increasing rapidly due to its increasing usage across various industries such as automobile and apparels. Some of the major factor identified are increasing demand for aramid fibres for optical fibre reinforcement and security & protection application. Also, macroeconomic factors such as growing GDP, rising income level are fuelling the growth of the global aramid fibre market. However high cost of material and competition from substitute product can pose a major challenge towards the growth of the global aramid fibre market to some extent.

Asia Pacific dominated the global aramid fibre market followed by North America and Europe. On the other hand BRIC countries are expected to grow at higher CAGR when compared to other countries in their respective regions.

In 2021, the market size of Aramid Fibre is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aramid Fibre.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Aramid Fibre Market are DuPont, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials, Teijin Limited, Hyosung Corporation, Kolon Industries, Toray Chemical Korea

The opportunities for Aramid Fibre in recent future is the global demand for Aramid Fibre Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Aramid Fibre Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Para-Aramid, Meta-Aramid, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Aramid Fibre market is the incresing use of Aramid Fibre in Security and Protection, Optical Fibres, Tire Reinforcement, Electrical Insulation, Rubber Reinforcement, Ropes & Cables, Compositess and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Aramid Fibre market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

