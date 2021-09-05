Automotive Connecting Rod Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Automotive Connecting Rod market?

Automotive Connecting Rod Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Connecting rods are commonly known as con rod. In the reciprocating piston engine, connecting rod connects the piston to the crankshaft. It converts the reciprocating motion into rotating motion.

In a reciprocating piston engine, connecting rods are mostly made of steel or aluminum. For light weight and the ability to absorb high impact at the expense of durability, aluminum is preferred. The connecting rod manufacturers are dependent on the number of vehicles produced and the number of cylinders used in a vehicle’s engine.

In 2021, the market size of Automotive Connecting Rod is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Connecting Rod.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

Leading key players of Automotive Connecting Rod Market are Cummins, JD Norman Industries, Linamar Corporation, MAHLE, Wossner Pistons, Wiseco Piston Company, POWER INDUSTRIES, ROBSON ENGINEERING, YASUNAGA CORPORATION, Magal Engineering

The opportunities for Automotive Connecting Rod in recent future is the global demand for Automotive Connecting Rod Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Automotive Connecting Rod Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Forged, Cast rods, Powder Metals

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Automotive Connecting Rod market is the incresing use of Automotive Connecting Rod in Passenger Cars, commercial Vehicles and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Automotive Connecting Rod market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

