Automotive Power Steering Gears Market Insights 2021 : What are the drivers of the Automotive Power Steering Gears market?

Automotive Power Steering Gears Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Automotive power steering helps the driver to steer the wheels by controlling the steering effort on the wheel. In power steering, electric motors help the steering motion instead of hydraulic systems.

The automotive power steering gears market was dominated by the passenger cars segment during 2017 and its dominance is expected to continue until the end of 2023. Approximately 75% of passenger cars use rack and pinion gear systems over other mechanisms as they help to convert rotational energy of the steering wheel into a linear motion and turn the wheels of a vehicle. Since gears based on the rack and pinion steering systems are cheaper and compact and help in gear reduction and provide more control over the vehicle, they are increasingly integrated into the gear setup of passenger cars.

APAC occupied the majority shares of the automotive power steering gears market during 2017 and the region will retain its market dominance during the next few years as well. The growing sales of passenger cars in emerging countries such as China and India will fuel the market’s growth in the region. Moreover, the introduction of new fuel consumption standards in China aimed at reducing the carbon footprint will further drive the demand for automotive power steering gears in passenger vehicles.

In 2021, the market size of Automotive Power Steering Gears is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Power Steering Gears.

Leading key players of Automotive Power Steering Gears Market are GKN, Robert Bosch, JTEKT, Nexteer Automotive, Thyssenkrupp, ZF Friedrichshafen, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Mando

The opportunities for Automotive Power Steering Gears in recent future is the global demand for Automotive Power Steering Gears Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets.

Automotive Power Steering Gears Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Hydraulic Power Steering, Electric Power Steering, Other

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Automotive Power Steering Gears market is the incresing use of Automotive Power Steering Gears in Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Automotive Power Steering Gears market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

