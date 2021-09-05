Automotive Wheel Coating Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Automotive Wheel Coating Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] A coating is a covering that is applied to the surface of an object, usually referred to as the substrate. The purpose of applying the coating may be decorative, functional, or both. The coating itself may be an all-over coating, completely covering the substrate, or it may only cover parts of the substrate. An example of all of these types of coating is a product label on many drinks bottles- one side has an all-over functional coating (the adhesive) and the other side has one or more decorative coatings in an appropriate pattern (the printing) to form the words and images.

In terms of application, the global automotive wheel coating market can be seperated into four sub-market: 2-wheel segement, passenger car segement, commercial vehicles segement and heavy commercial vehicles segement. Among them, the passenger car segement holds the biggest market share and is expected to see a CAGR of 3.18% between 2017 and 2025.

In 2021, the market size of Automotive Wheel Coating is 260 million USD and it will reach 300 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Wheel Coating.

Leading key players of Automotive Wheel Coating Market are Akzonobel, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Jotun, KCC Corporation, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint Holdings, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams, The Valspar Corporation

Automotive Wheel Coating Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Primers, Basecoat, Clear coat/Topcoat

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Automotive Wheel Coating market is the incresing use of Automotive Wheel Coating in 2-Wheeler, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles/Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Automotive Wheel Coating market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

