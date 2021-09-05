Avionics Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Avionics Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] The word avionics is portmanteau of aviation and electronics. Avionics comprise electromechanical elements and electronic devices, which are used for the platform operation. They include equipment for communication; cockpit display; control, monitoring, and navigation systems; and other electromechanical systems.

Based on subsystem, the flight control & management system dominates the avionics market, in terms of market size, and is expected to continue its dominance over the next five years. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor driving the growth of flight control & management system segment is increasing requirement of real-time flight plan information sharing.

In 2021, the market size of Avionics is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Avionics.

Leading key players of Avionics Market are Garmin, GE, Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, Thales, United Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, L3 Technologies, Curtiss-Wright, Meggitt, Cobham

Avionics Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Flight Control & Management System, Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems, Monitoring/Glass Cockpit, Electrical & Emergency Systems, Inflight Entertainment, Mission/Tactical System

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Avionics market is the incresing use of Avionics in Commercial, Defense, UAV and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Avionics market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

