Benzenecarboxylic Acid Market Size and Forecast (2021-2025) By Top Leading Players, Segment, Development, Business Outlook 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Benzenecarboxylic Acid Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Benzoic acid (C6H5COOH), is a colorless crystalline solid and a simple aromatic carboxylic acid. The name is derived from gum benzoin, which was for a long time its only known source. Benzoic acid occurs naturally in many plants and serves as an intermediate in the biosynthesis of many secondary metabolites. Salts of benzoic acid are used as food preservatives and benzoic acid is an important precursor for the industrial synthesis of many other organic substances. The salts and esters of benzoic acid are known as benzoates.

By end-use industry, the benzoic acid market is segmented into chemical, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and others. The food & beverages segment is estimated to account for the major share of the overall market in 2020 during the forecast period. The ongoing urbanization and changing lifestyle of masses are the factors leading to the increased demand for packaged food items. Benzoic acid, which is majorly consumed as sodium benzoate and potassium benzoate, is directly used as a food preservative in the food & beverages end-use industry. Thus, increase in demand for packaged food leads to the growth of the benzoic acid market across the globe.

In 2021, the market size of Benzenecarboxylic Acid is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Benzenecarboxylic Acid.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Benzenecarboxylic Acid Market are Eastman Chemical, San Fu Chemical, Ueno Fine Chemicals, Ariha Chemicals, Emerald Performance Materials, Hemadri Chemicals, Krishna Chemicals, Navyug Pharmachem, Premier Group Of Industries, Wuhan Youji Industries, Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group, Liao Ning Huayi Chemical Industry

The opportunities for Benzenecarboxylic Acid in recent future is the global demand for Benzenecarboxylic Acid Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Benzenecarboxylic Acid Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Food Grade, Pharma Grade, Industrial Grade

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Benzenecarboxylic Acid market is the incresing use of Benzenecarboxylic Acid in Plasticizers, Food Preservative, Pharmaceutical, Personal Cares and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Benzenecarboxylic Acid market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

