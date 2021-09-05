Brush Cutter Market 2021 : Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Brush Cutter Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Garden equipment like brush cutters and power lawn mowers are used to maintain a healthy lawn and garden. Proper mowing, cutting, irrigating, and fertilizing result in a healthy, dense, and high-quality lawn. Innovations in technology like battery-powered brush cutters and lightweight gardening equipment have contributed to people getting more interested in gardening. Vendors are striving to improve the efficiency and functionality of brush cutters and garden equipment to improve customer satisfaction.

One of the major factors driving the brush cutters market growth is the increasing expenditure towards maintaining ambiance in lawns and gardens. Factors such as government regulations and increasing practice of gardening have been the key factors driving the brush cutters market, especially in the commercial segment. Other major end users in the brush cutters market include municipalities and commercial gardening service providers. The North America and Europe regions have been known for magnificent public parks and gardens built for relaxation and leisure. Numerous governments in the countries from these regions are very particular regarding the maintenance of their gardens. Subsequently, these two regions have prominently been the major markets for farm maintenance related equipment. Furthermore, emerging markets of Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa regions are also considered as bright prospects for the growth of brush cutters in the following years.

During 2016, the Americas was the leading revenue contributor to the market and the region’s dominance is expected to continue during the next four years as well. The region is experiencing an increasing focus on the maintenance of green landscapes with the growth in the urban land area, which will drive the market’s growth in the Americas. Factors such as the recovery of economy in the US, sales of landscaping services, increase in household disposable income, and the growth of the agricultural sector, will further boost the market’s growth in the region.

In 2021, the market size of Brush Cutter is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Brush Cutter.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Brush Cutter Market are Honda Siel Power Products, STIHL, Blount International, Deere and Company, Emak, GreenWorks Tools, MTD, Stanley Black and Decker, TTI, Zomax

The opportunities for Brush Cutter in recent future is the global demand for Brush Cutter Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Brush Cutter Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Corded Brush Cutters, Cordless Brush Cutters

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Brush Cutter market is the incresing use of Brush Cutter in Commercial Users, Residential Users and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Brush Cutter market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

