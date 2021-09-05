Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Growth Analysis : Who are the developers of Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes globally?

Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market 2021 : [116 Pages Report] Welded pipes are pipes that have welded seam across their length. Electric resistance welding (ERW) is one of the many processes of manufacturing welded metal pipes. This process is used to manufacture pipes and tubes with lower wall thickness. In ERW, a flat strip of the metal is passed through a series of rollers to mold them in a cylindrical shape. This cylindrical shaped pipe is then welded by passing a high frequency electric stream between the edges and forcing them together to make a bond.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute key share of the market during the forecast period. The ERW pipes & tubes market in Asia Pacific also estimated to expand at a considerable pace owing to the increase in demand for these pipes & tubes in infrastructure & construction and automotive sectors in the region. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive region of the ERW pipes & tubes market during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for these in the oil & gas industry.

In 2021, the market size of Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market are Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, EVRAZ North America, Northwest Pipe Company, TMK IPSCO, Welspun, Wheatland Tube Company, ChelPipe, Techint Group, JFE Steel Corporation

The opportunities for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes in recent future is the global demand for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Pressure Tubing, Standard Pipes

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market is the incresing use of Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes in Oil and Gas, Chemical, Mining and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

